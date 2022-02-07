$0.78 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.94. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

Shares of DEN opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $3,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

