Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.01.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

