Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.01.
Patterson-UTI Energy Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
