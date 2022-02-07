Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

