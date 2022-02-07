Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

