Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.99.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

