Jump Financial LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 48.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 275.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

