Jump Financial LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth $196,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATO opened at $16.65 on Monday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

