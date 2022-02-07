The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.26 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 209.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.