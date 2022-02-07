Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 815 ($10.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 790 ($10.62).

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.50).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.85) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 657.46.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

