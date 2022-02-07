The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $8.90 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GXO stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

