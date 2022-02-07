Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 64,610 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $419,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 349.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.