Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,842 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 388,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 180,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MX opened at $18.41 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $855.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
