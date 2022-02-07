Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,112 shares of company stock worth $6,365,317. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.