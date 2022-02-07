Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,476 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRNE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $968.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

