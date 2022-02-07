Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,824 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $47.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.97, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.