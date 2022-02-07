Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 49.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 598,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 197,527 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 130.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 768,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

SHACU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

