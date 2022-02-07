Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 450.8% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $270.91 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $232.17 and a 1 year high of $293.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.