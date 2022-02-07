Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,749 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $119.95.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

