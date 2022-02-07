DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

