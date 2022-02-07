US Bancorp DE Sells 1,091 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $236,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

