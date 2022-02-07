Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $289.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.28. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

