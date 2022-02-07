Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 28,422 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.