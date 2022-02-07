Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,300 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IIIV opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
i3 Verticals Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
