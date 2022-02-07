10,399 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

