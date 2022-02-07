Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

MMM opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.10 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.