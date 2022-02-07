Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8,370.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

