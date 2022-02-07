QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

