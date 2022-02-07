Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

