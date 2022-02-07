AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

