AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.