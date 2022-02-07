Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

