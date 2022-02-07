Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07. Clorox has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

