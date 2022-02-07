Cowen Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $358.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $478.00 to $358.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.35. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

