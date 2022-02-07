Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $153.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

