Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $751,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

