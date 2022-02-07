Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $192.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.76.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.