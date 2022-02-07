Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $192.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.