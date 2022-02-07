Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $140.26 and a one year high of $176.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.