Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 74,882 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 9,032.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,882 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orange by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Orange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

