Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,857 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

