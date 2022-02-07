Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 21,000 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.90 on Monday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.