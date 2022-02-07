Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.11%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

