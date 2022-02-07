Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 36,674 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,674 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 18.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

