Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:REE opened at $3.70 on Monday. REE Automotive Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.