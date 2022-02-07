Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.20 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.