Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACTD. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $244,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.86 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.