Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TALO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

