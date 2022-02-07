-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 31.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

