MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.