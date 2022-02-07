Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

