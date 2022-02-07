Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.
A number of research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
ESRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
