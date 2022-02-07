Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $149,000.
MREO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
Mereo BioPharma Group Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
